Hungary blocks Ukraine’s EU accession process, citing public opinion - Minister Bóka

The Hungarian government justifies blocking the further process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the results of an opinion poll, according to which more than 70% of Hungarians oppose such a step.

This was stated by the Minister for European Affairs of Hungary, János Bóka, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The political situation in Hungary is such that more than 70 percent of Hungarians do not support the continuation of Ukraine's accession process. This is a political reality that we must take into account," the minister said.

Budapest opposes any mechanisms to advance the negotiation process without the approval of all EU member states, as it believes this contradicts the procedure used in previous stages of EU enlargement.

Boca also confirmed that he had recently met three times with Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. The minister characterized these contacts not as negotiations but as discussions to build political trust.

Regarding Hungary's position on the next package of EU sanctions against Russia, Boca said he could not comment on it because he had not yet read the draft.