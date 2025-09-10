Orbán on Russian drones flying into Poland: It is unacceptable, it is time to end war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commented on the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.

He announced this on social X media platform

"Hungary stands in full solidarity with Poland following the recent drone incident. The violation of Poland’s territorial integrity is unacceptable," he said.

According to Orbán, this incident proves that Hungary's policy of "calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational."

"Living in the shadow of a war is fraught with risks and dangers. It’s time to make it stop! To this end, we support the efforts of President Trump aimed at achieving peace," Hungarian Prime Minister summed up.

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk stated that 19 targets had flown into Poland and 4 UAVs had been shot down.

