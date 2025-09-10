Debris from Russian "Gerbera" drone found in Poland 300 km from Ukrainian border. PHOTOS

A Russian "Gerbera" drone was found in the Łódź Voivodeship of Poland, which crashed in a field about 300 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polish media.

The drone was found not far from Mniszków near the settlement of Opoczno . The images show no signs that the drone was shot down by air defence systems.

"I confirm that the drone has been found. The services are already working at the scene, so I cannot provide more detailed information," Marcin Baranowski, the head of the Opoczno district, told RMF 24.

