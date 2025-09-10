About two dozen Russian drones flew into Poland, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard more than one report from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force today.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We are verifying all available data and analysing the details of this Russian strike. Last night, the Ukrainian military informed the Polish side through the appropriate channels about the movement of Russian drones.

At around 00:50 a.m. Kyiv time, the first crossing of the state border between Ukraine and Poland by a Russian drone was recorded. At least two Russian drones that flew into Polish territory during the night used Belarusian airspace. In total, at least several dozen Russian drones were moving along the border between Ukraine and Belarus and in the western regions of Ukraine, approaching targets in Ukraine and, apparently, Poland," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the number of Russian drones that entered Polish airspace may be higher than previously reported.

Read more: In addition to drones, rocket fragment also found in Poland, - country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

"According to updated information, a total of about two dozen Russian drones could have entered Polish airspace last night. We are checking.

Our air defence forces have destroyed more than 380 Russian drones of various types. At least 250 of them are ‘shaheds'. Precise information on the types of drones will be established after analysis of the wreckage," he said.

The President emphasised that Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with partners to ensure reliable air defence.

"Not only information sharing or intelligence exchange, but also real joint actions in the sky will guarantee the security of our neighbours. Russia must feel that Europeans know how to defend themselves," he concluded.

Read more: Poland activated NATO consultations after violation of airspace by Russian drones - Tusk

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk stated that 19 targets had flown into Poland and 4 UAVs had been shot down.

See more: Debris from Russian "Gerbera" drone found in Poland 300 km from Ukrainian border. PHOTOS