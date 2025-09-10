Poland activated NATO consultations after violation of airspace by Russian drones - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country is turning to NATO allies for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty after the Russian drone incursion on the night of September 10.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

Article 4 provides for joint consultations of NATO member states in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any Alliance country.

"Consultations with allies have taken the form of a formal request to invoke Article 4 of NATO," the prime minister said. According to him, Article 4 is only the first step, and Poland expects "significantly greater support during the consultations."

Tusk stressed that at present "there is no reason to claim that we are in a state of war," but added that Russia's provocation "is incomparably more dangerous from Poland's point of view than previous ones."

