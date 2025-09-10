In addition to drones, rocket fragment also found in Poland, - country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

In addition to 7 drones that have flown into Poland, a rocket fragment was found on the territory of the country.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News, this was announced by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Halecka.

"We found seven drones and one rocket fragment," she said.

The ministry representative asked the public to report any information about Russian drones to the special services.

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk stated that 19 targets had flown into Poland and 4 UAVs had been shot down.

