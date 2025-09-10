The occupiers have long been using 4G modems with SIM cards to transmit intelligence information from their drones, and Polish SIM cards were spotted on Russian UAVs shot down in Ukraine as early as the beginning of July, about which Warsaw was warned.

According to Censor.NET, the targeted Russian attack on Polish territory with long-range drones on the night of 10 September, which the Polish government called an "unprecedented violation of airspace" and a "large-scale provocation", is far from the first episode of the Kremlin's gradual escalation, writes Defence Express.

Moreover, everything indicates that this and other similar attacks have been in preparation for quite some time. In particular, in early July, information was published in Poland itself that 4G modems with SIM cards from Polish operators were found among the wreckage of Russian drones shot down in Ukraine.

In addition to Polish SIM cards, a SIM card from a Lithuanian operator was also found in one of the drones. The report stated that this directly indicates Russia's preparations for drone flights over the territory of these countries and tests of connection to mobile networks.

The report, whose author is unknown but is obviously of a fairly high level, also states: "We consider it necessary to inform our partners in Poland and Lithuania about the discovery of SIM cards from Polish and Lithuanian providers in Russian long-range strike drones."

