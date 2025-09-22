Kallas at UN: Russia’s provocations against EU states only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine

By violating the airspace of Estonia and other EU member states, Russia is trying to divert the European Union’s attention from the need to continue supporting Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

This was stated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, September 22, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues, and now it is provoking EU members as well. Russia hopes this might force us to shift focus away from Ukraine and concentrate solely on our own security. Let me be clear: European security begins in Ukraine. Any provocation against an EU member state will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine," the top diplomat stressed.

Kallas noted that Russia’s actions are "irresponsible, dangerous, and contrary to the principles of the UN Charter."

"After every provocation and every violation of our security, our determination to support Ukraine grows. We cannot allow Russia to normalize such behavior. Adherence to international law is mandatory. The sovereignty and security of one member state is the sovereignty and security of all," the EU’s foreign policy chief said.

