Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna presented evidence of Russian aircraft violating Estonian airspace to UN Security Council. PHOTO

On Monday, 22 September, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna showed evidence of Russian aircraft violating his country's airspace on Friday, 19 September.

This was reported by the European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

At an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, rejected accusations of provocation against Estonia. He stated that there was no evidence that Russian aircraft had violated Estonian airspace.

Photo: Yevropeiska Pravda

Instead, when given the floor, Tsahkna showed the audience a printout showing data from Estonian air surveillance radars with targets recorded.

Photo: European Pravda Photo.

The Estonian minister also showed the audience a photo of all three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that flew into Estonian airspace last Friday, which showed that they were "equipped with missiles and ready to fight".

"This violation is absolutely obvious, and Russia is lying again, as it has done several times before. We remember the occupation of Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014, the aggression against Ukraine in 2022... So please don't lie again. There is hard evidence," the diplomat addressed the Russians.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.