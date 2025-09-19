Three Russian MiG-31s breach Estonian airspace: NATO scrambles F-35s

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without authorization and remained there for 12 minutes.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry reported this, according to Politico, Censor.NET writes.

Following the incident, the Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires to lodge a protest and deliver a note over the airspace violation.

"Russia has already violated Estonian airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, in which three fighter jets penetrated our airspace, is unprecedentedly defiant," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

He added that Russia’s increasingly large-scale testing of borders and growing aggressiveness must be met with a rapid increase in political and economic pressure on Moscow.

Read more: Estonia will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in aid in 2026 - Defense Minister Pevkur

Politico noted that the incident is being seen as a serious escalation on NATO’s eastern flank.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the MiG-31s — heavy interceptors capable of carrying Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles — flew about five nautical miles into Estonian territory and headed toward the capital, Tallinn.

The jets circled for around 12 minutes before NATO scrambled Italian F-35s to intercept them.

Read more: Poland scrambles jets due to Russian drones over Ukraine: Lublin airport also closed