Poland raises aviation due to Russian drones over Ukraine: Lublin airport also closed

On Saturday, September 13, Poland sent its aircraft into the sky because of Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports.

"Attention, due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicle strikes in the regions of Ukraine bordering the Republic of Poland, military aviation operations have begun in our airspace," the statement said.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our space, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems are on high alert," the statement goes on to say.

The command emphasized that these actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in the territories adjacent to the threat zone.

They also added that they are monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response.

In turn, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency announced the closure of Lublin Airport.

"In connection with the activities of military aviation, Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport are closed for flights," the statement said.

It is worth noting that in the evening of September 13, an alert was announced in the Volyn region due to the threat of an enemy UAV.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.