Sikorski on Russian versions of drone invasion of Poland: What lies should we believe?

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russian representatives provide different versions of the invasion of Poland by Russian drones.

Sikorski wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian government claims that Russian drones mistakenly violated Polish airspace, while the Russian ambassador to the UN claims that it is physically impossible for Russian drones to reach Poland. Which Russian lie should we believe?" - the statement reads.

Read more: China on Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Side effect of the Ukrainian crisis"

Russian drone invasion of Poland

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.