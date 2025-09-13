China on Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Side effect of the Ukrainian crisis"

China is convinced that the incursion of Russian drones into Poland is supposedly a "side effect of the Ukrainian crisis."

This was stated by China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Chinese representative called on "all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint."

In his opinion, disputes should be properly resolved through dialogue and consultations. Shuang noted that it is necessary to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

"In the current situation, any misunderstanding or misjudgment will deepen the trust deficit. Any confrontational rhetoric can provoke an escalation of the conflict. Any military confrontation can cause larger-scale unrest," Shuang said.

The Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative called the incident with Russian drones in Poland a "side effect of the Ukrainian crisis." He recalled "some positive momentum" in the dialogue and negotiations, but on a number of key issues, the parties' positions remain "very distant."

"China calls on all parties to adhere to three principles, namely: not to allow the conflict to spread from the battlefield to the territory of other countries, not to escalate the conflict, and not to allow any party to incite the conflict, and to promote de-escalation," he added.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.