Poland sees no reason to sever diplomatic relations with Russia – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that Poland does not currently plan to sever diplomatic relations with Russia after the drone attack, as it sees no grounds for doing so.

He made the statement at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"In diplomacy, channels of communication are maintained not only with friends but also with competitors and adversaries," the Polish minister emphasized.

At the same time, Sikorski recalled that Poland had already restricted the activities of Russian diplomats in certain voivodeships. Warsaw has called on its European partners to reduce their number in their own countries.

The Polish foreign minister described the Russian drone incursion as a "moment of truth" and reiterated that it could not have been an accident.

"They entered from Belarus, and it lasted seven hours. Whoever says these were Ukrainian drones is repeating Russian propaganda," Sikorski stressed.

He also added that the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine shows that Russia is not ready for peace or a ceasefire.

For this reason, Poland is prepared to expand military cooperation with Ukraine, Sikorski said.

