Orban on Russian drones flying over Poland: Hungary keeps its distance from war in Ukraine, while "Poles are up to their neck in it"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace is unacceptable, but such an incident was predictable.

He said this on Kossut radio, Censor.NET reports with reference to 24.hu.

"From the very beginning, we called the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory unacceptable, and we stand on the side of the Poles, we are 100% in solidarity with them," Orban said. He added that Hungary must respond clearly to any violation of Poland's sovereignty.

The prime minister stressed that Poland is a historical ally and a "true friend" of Hungary, regardless of political differences. At the same time, he admitted that such incidents were expected: "The incident that occurred on Wednesday is a parable about the dangerous circumstances in which we live every day."

Orban noted that the threat of war is inevitable, as it could happen not only in Poland but also in Hungary. At the same time, he emphasized that his country is trying to keep its distance from the war, while "the Poles are up to their ears in it."

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

Later, it became known that the wreckage of 16 Russian drones that flew into its territory during the attack on the night of September 10 had already been found in Poland.