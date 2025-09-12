Sikorski to Trump: Russian drones flying into Poland was not mistake

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, commenting on Donald Trump's statement about the flight of Russian drones into Poland, said that he does not consider it a simple mistake.

"No, it was not a mistake," he noted in a comment under the news about the US leader's reaction.

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.