ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10290 visitors online
News Photo Sikorski’s visit to Kyiv
2 031 5

Sikorski has arrived in Kyiv. They will discuss security and pressure on Moscow. PHOTO

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Amid the escalation of Russia's terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland, we stand firmly together. Today we will hold substantial talks on our common security, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and pressure on Moscow. I am grateful to Poland for its leadership and support," said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Read more: Trump’s special representative Kellogg arrives in Ukraine – media

Radosław Sikorski arrived on a visit to Kyiv
Radosław Sikorski arrived on a visit to Kyiv

Author: 

visit (514) Poland (1400) Sikorski Radoslaw (143)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 