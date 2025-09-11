ENG
Trump’s special representative Kellogg arrives in Ukraine – media

Keith Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on September 11: details

On Thursday, 11 September, U.S. President’s Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine.

No further details of the trip have been disclosed.

