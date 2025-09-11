1 823 5
Trump’s special representative Kellogg arrives in Ukraine – media
On Thursday, 11 September, U.S. President’s Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine.
No further details of the trip have been disclosed.
