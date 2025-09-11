1 111 13
Stubb arrives in Kyiv: they to talk with Zelenskyy on security and path to peace. VIDEO
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.
"President Stubb will hold important talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on our European security and integration, transatlantic pressure on Russia, and steps towards lasting peace.
We are grateful to Finland for its unwavering support, leadership in the OSCE and principled position. We appreciate President Stubb's personal efforts and commitment," said Minister Andrii Sybiha.
It is known that Stubb and Zelenskyy met at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv to honour Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine.
