Stubb: Putin wants neither ceasefire nor peace agreement. His goal - all of Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia is currently not seeking either a truce or a peace agreement in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with France Inter after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda".

"In my opinion, two stages are needed: first, a ceasefire, then a search for a solution and a peace agreement. But Putin does not want this, and that is the problem," Stubb said. When asked to clarify what exactly the Russian leader does not want, he replied: "Both. Putin's goal has not changed — he wants all of Ukraine, to destroy its sovereignty."

The Finnish president added that Russia understands force only, and therefore it is necessary to exert pressure through sanctions. He also confirmed that Finland will participate in one form or another in security guarantees for Ukraine, without disclosing details.

