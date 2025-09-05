Stubb: We will not send soldiers to Ukraine, but we will provide support

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Finnish troops will not participate in combat operations in Ukraine, but the country is considering other forms of support.

This was reported by Yle, according to Censor.NET.

During a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Stubb noted that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will begin to be implemented after a ceasefire is reached or a peace agreement is concluded. According to him, Finland is still determining the specific ways in which it will participate.

"The main responsibility for security guarantees lies with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army. We are considering how we can support these soldiers," the president said.

At the same time, he stressed that Finnish soldiers will not be sent to the front: "Finland will participate one way or another when the time comes."

Read more: NATO troops will be legitimate targets for Russia if they are deployed on Ukrainian territory, - Putin