NATO troops will be legitimate targets for Russia if they are deployed on Ukrainian territory, - Putin
The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin commented on the possibility of deploying NATO troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
He made this statement while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
According to the dictator, NATO troops "will be legitimate targets" for the Russian army if they appear on Ukrainian territory.
Putin said that Russia would respect security guarantees, but that they should be developed for both Russia and Ukraine.
