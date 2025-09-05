Security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia, - Peskov

The Kremlin has stated that security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Peskov once again spoke about the "root causes" and "dragging Ukraine into NATO".

"What was one of the root causes of this ‘conflict’? It was when the foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated," Peskov said.

Read more: EU membership is separate item of Ukraine’s security guarantees – Zelenskyy

According to him, during the settlement, security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.

"Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be provided by foreign military contingents, this will not suit Russia," he added.

Read more: Macron on security guarantees: 26 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine or support them