Security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia, - Peskov
The Kremlin has stated that security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Peskov once again spoke about the "root causes" and "dragging Ukraine into NATO".
"What was one of the root causes of this ‘conflict’? It was when the foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated," Peskov said.
According to him, during the settlement, security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia.
"Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be provided by foreign military contingents, this will not suit Russia," he added.
