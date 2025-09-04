Macron on security guarantees: 26 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine or support them

Twenty-six countries are ready to join security guarantees for Ukraine, including by sending their military contingents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Espresso.

"Today we have on the table a political and military proposal from 35 leaders to provide Ukraine with security guarantees… 26 countries have formally agreed to either send troops to Ukraine or contribute certain assets to support this coalition, ensuring security at sea or in the air," Macron said following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

He added that the mission does not intend to wage any war against Russia. Its goal is to guarantee peace and send a clear strategic signal.

"The deployment will take place under a ceasefire, not on the front line, but in geographic zones now being determined. The aim is to prevent any new large-scale aggression and to ensure the clear involvement of these 26 states in Ukraine’s long-term security," Macron said.

"We have identified all these contributions and held a phone call with the US President. In the coming weeks, we will define clearly America’s contribution to this coalition… We have outlined primary and secondary commitments to end the war," the French president emphasized.

