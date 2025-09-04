Security guarantees for Ukraine: Europe split into three camps, - Financial Times
The positions of the countries that are part of the "Coalition of the Willing" differ on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, which, in particular, involve sending troops.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the Financial Times was informed of this by its own sources.
According to two people familiar with the discussions, the coalition is roughly split into three groups.
One group, such as Britain, is ready to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory; another, such as Italy, is opposed to this; and the majority, including Germany, has not yet made up its mind.
In turn, an anonymous official from the Élysée Palace stated that countries willing and able to provide security guarantees had completed the technical work.
"Today, we have enough contributions to be able to tell the Americans that we are ready to assume our responsibilities, provided that they assume theirs," the official said.
