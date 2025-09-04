Russia has no intention of discussing the idea of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine in any format, calling it "unacceptable foreign intervention".

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (WEF).

Zakharova gave a briefing. As always, she did not avoid the topic of Ukraine, commenting to the press on the EU's plans to possibly send troops as part of security guarantees.

"Russia is not going to discuss the fundamentally unacceptable and security-undermining foreign intervention in Ukraine. They (the West. - Ed.) need to be made aware of this in some way so that the next time they want to think about this issue, they have a hint in the form of Russia's position," she commented on the EU's plans to possibly send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

According to her, the security guarantees requested by Ukraine will become "guarantees of danger" for the European continent.

Zakharova also commented on Washington's approval of a possible deal to sell missiles and other weapons to Ukraine. She claims that this decision allegedly contradicts the White House's statements about resolving the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

