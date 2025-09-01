There is "clear roadmap" for possible deployment of troops on Ukrainian territory, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that there is a "clear roadmap" for the possible deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

The EC President said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to von der Leyen, Europe is developing "pretty precise plans" for the possible deployment of troops in Ukraine within the framework of post-war security guarantees, which will have the full support of the United States.

"Security guarantees are paramount and absolutely crucial. We have a clear roadmap, and we had an agreement in the White House and this work is going forward very well," she said.

According to the head of the European Commission, it is about working on plans to "a multinational troop [deployment] and the backstop of the Americans."

"President Trump reassured us that there will be [an] American presence as part of the backstop. That was very clear and repeatedly affirmed," she said.

However, the EC President did not specify what this US presence might look like.

What might the deployment of troops in Ukraine look like?

According to the Financial Times, the planned deployment involves tens of thousands of European-led troops, as well as US assistance, including command and control systems, intelligence and surveillance equipment.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on 18 August.

Three diplomats briefed on the plans told the FT that those who met with Trump in Washington will meet in Paris on Thursday, 4 September, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to continue high-level discussions. The meeting will be attended by German Chancellor Friedrich, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time, the Elysee Palace press service refused to respond to the publication's request for comment.

According to Von der Leyen, last week the defence ministers of the "coalition of the willing" met and "worked out pretty precise plans", including discussions on "the necessary items for a functioning build-up of troops".

"Of course, it always needs the political decision of the respective country, because deploying troops is one of the most important sovereign decisions of a nation," she added.

Funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The EC President also said that the European Commission will now explore new sources of funding to ensure "sustainable financing of the Ukrainian armed forces as a security guarantee".

She noted that after any peace agreement, Kyiv would need "quite a sizeable number of soldiers and they need good salaries and of course, modern equipment . It’s for sure the EU that will have to chip in".

In addition, the official added that Brussels’ existing funding streams to Ukraine, including budgetary support, would need to remain during peacetime.

