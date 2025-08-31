ENG
Putin has not changed, he has started four wars in 25 years - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stresses the need to strengthen defense against the threat posed by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on social network X.

"Putin has not changed. Over the past 25 years, he has started four wars. He can only be restrained by powerful deterrence. We must be precise and swift in strengthening our defensive position," she said.

