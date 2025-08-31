NATO’s European Commander Grynkewich may lead peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Telegraph

Europe has no experience in coordinating large-scale military missions, so a general from the US may be brought in for this purpose. The commander of NATO forces in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, may head the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Telegraph, citing unnamed sources.

It is noted that European and US officials discussed the prospect of using an American military commander to control all troop deployments within the framework of Ukraine's security guarantees plan.

General Grynkewich was considered a possible candidate to be considered by US President Donald Trump.

According to the publication, the White House has already approved his participation in the final stage of planning, which the European side has interpreted as a sign of support for security guarantees.

"By giving General Grynkewich a greater role, the coalition will benefit from pre-developed plans to defend the continent against Russian invasion and additional support from America in terms of security guarantees," writes The Telegraph.

Read more: EU proposes 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia, - Politico