Europe is considering the possibility of creating a 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian troops as part of a potential peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this with reference to five European diplomats.

It is noted that the buffer zone is one of several proposals being discussed by military and civilian officials for a post-war settlement or truce in Ukraine. However, there is no consensus between the countries on the depth of such a zone, and it is unclear whether Kyiv would accept it, as it involves potential territorial concessions. The United States, according to diplomats, is not currently involved in these discussions.

But the fact that officials are considering blocking a swath of Ukrainian territory to secure a fragile peace shows the desperation of NATO allies, the newspaper said.

"They’re grasping for straws. The Russians are not afraid of the Europeans. And if they think that a couple of British and French observers are going to deter them from marching into Ukraine, then they’re wrong," Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon official said.

The newspaper notes that the demarcation is of great historical significance. European diplomats do not compare it to the closely guarded border between North and South Korea, which are technically still at war. Rather, they compare it to the division of Germany during the Cold War.

Regarding the number of troops to control the buffer zone, officials are discussing figures ranging from 4,000 to 60,000 peacekeepers. However, no country has made any official commitments. U.S. President Donald Trump has already rejected a potential U.S. troop presence.

"NATO already is struggling to prepare a response force of 300,000 troops to defend the alliance’s eastern flank from a future Russian attack. And any peacekeeping force would play dual roles, patrolling near the demilitarized zone while also training Ukrainian troops, according to two of the diplomats," Politico writes.

Discussions are currently underway on the rules of engagement, possible escalation scenarios, and the role of third countries if the Kremlin opposes the presence of NATO forces.

According to two European officials, French and British troops are likely to form the basis of the foreign military contingent, and these countries are persuading other allies to provide military support.

At the same time, Poland and Germany opposed sending troops to Ukraine, fearing that it would make them vulnerable to a Russian attack.

European countries are negotiating with Washington to provide satellite intelligence and air support. The United States, which has the greatest technical capabilities in this area, could play a key role in monitoring Russia's compliance.

Senior Pentagon officials have already told their European counterparts that the US will play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reports.

"Everyone is waiting for the DOD’s policy leaders to clarify how far they are willing to commit and they are letting the Europeans show their cards," one European official said.

