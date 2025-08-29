Kremlin no longer plans to control all four regions, now it is only talking about two regions, - Fidan

In recent months, there have been important shifts in Russia's position on the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing tgrthaber.com, this was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

He said that during the third round of talks in Istanbul, for the first time, the parties presented specific positions. These were then discussed by Trump and Putin during their meeting in Alaska.

"Then we saw the beginning of the end," the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

According to him, Russia no longer insists on controlling the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions. However, now it is about holding the front line in Zaporizhzhia region and securing 25-30% of the territory of Donetsk region for Russia.

"The fact that Moscow has agreed to guarantee these conditions with a security mechanism is impressive. This creates a basis for a future settlement, although it also poses difficult challenges for both countries, especially Ukraine," - said Fidan.

At the same time, he believes that the strategic loss of a part of Donetsk region makes it difficult to defend the rest of the region. At the same time, the system of international guarantees can balance the situation and provide space for further dialogue.

Read more: Trump frustrated with Ukraine’s and Europe’s territorial demands, calls them unrealistic – media

As a reminder, the third round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on 23 July. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, while the Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinsky. The meeting was held in the presence of Fidan, who acted as a mediator.

During the talks, Ukraine proposed that the Russian side hold a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin with the participation of the Turkish President and US President Trump by the end of August.

In addition, the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation discussed further stages of the exchange of prisoners and civilians at the talks in Istanbul.