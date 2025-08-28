Trump frustrated with Ukraine’s and Europe’s territorial demands, calls them unrealistic – media

U.S. President Donald Trump is frustrated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with Europeans, considers their demands for ending the war unrealistic, and is convinced Ukraine should cede territory for peace with Russia.

The Atlantic reported this, Censor.NET noted.

According to European officials, there is currently a degree of confusion, due in part to Putin’s meeting with Vitkoff on August 6.

At that meeting, the Russian leader said he demands de jure recognition of control over Crimea and the Donbas, while Russia would reportedly be ready to forgo legal claims to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Read more: Azerbaijan has backed Ukraine’s territorial integrity since first days of Russia’s invasion – Aliyev

However, the fate of Russian troops in the latter two regions was not raised. The Kremlin chief conveniently sidestepped the issue, and Vitkoff did not press him. In other words, Russia’s demands have changed little since the start of the war, the outlet stressed.

After meeting Putin in Alaska on August 15, Trump began speaking about Ukrainian territorial concessions and peace talks with Russia without a ceasefire.

As an unnamed senior official and a former White House official told reporters, in recent days Trump has privately voiced frustration that his high-profile diplomatic push has not produced results.

Read more: Trump still has many cards to play to force Russia to make peace with Ukraine, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

"The shape of a possible peace deal, if one is reached, remains unclear: the United States has not made firm commitments to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but the Trump administration is considering continuing intelligence sharing with the Ukrainians and potentially providing air-defense assistance," the article says.

"He just wants it to end… It almost doesn’t matter how," the senior official added.