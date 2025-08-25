Trump still has many cards to play to force Russia to make peace with Ukraine, -US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

US President Donald Trump has enough leverage to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to strike a deal with Ukraine to end the war.

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

"Trump is using all the tools at his disposal. He is playing them properly, trying to get people to make a peace deal. And there are many cards that the president can still play," the diplomat stressed.

According to him, this primarily concerns the supply of weapons to European NATO allies and Canada, which are transferring them to Ukraine.

"This can definitely be increased, and it's going very well," says Whitaker.

In addition, tariffs and secondary sanctions are effective instruments of pressure.

"You have seen that India is not happy that sanctions have been imposed on it. China must be prepared, and Brazil, which also buys Russian oil, must be prepared—if they do not help the world put an end to this," the ambassador added.