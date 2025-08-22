"If Putin doesn’t sit down at negotiating table, I’ll see whose fault it is" – Trump

US President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks on his further involvement in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering a question at a press conference in Washington about how much time he would give Vladimir Putin, Trump said: "A couple of weeks, and we’ll decide."

On possible participation in high-level talks, he noted that it takes two to tango. "You understand that I wanted to have a meeting with those two. I could have been at the meeting, but a lot of people think that nothing’s going to come out of that meeting. ‘You have to be there.’ Maybe that’s true. Maybe it’s not, but we’re going to see in the meantime, people continue to die," the US president said.

"If Putin doesn’t sit down at the negotiating table for a ceasefire, I will see whose fault it is. If there are reasons why, I will understand that. I know exactly what I'm doing. We'll see whether or not they have a meeting and that will be interesting to see and if they don't, why didn't they have a meeting? I told them to have a meeting," Trump emphasized.

According to him, he intends to make a "very important decision." "And it will be either massive sanctions, or massive tariffs, or both, or we will do nothing and say it’s your fight," Trump said, once again adding that this war would never have started during his presidency.

He stressed that "over the next two weeks we will find out how things will go," without clarifying whether he plans to take any steps to organize a high-level meeting between Ukraine and Russia. "I think in two weeks we will know which path I take. Because I will go one way or the other, and they will know which path I take," Trump said.

