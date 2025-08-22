"Oreshnik" strike on Bankova was suggested to Putin. He refused – Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected a proposal to launch an "Oreshnik" ballistic missile strike on the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The report came from the pro-Lukashenko Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, Censor.NET reports.

He said the Kremlin leader had been urged to strike Ukraine’s Presidential Office on Bankova Street in Kyiv with the "Oreshnik" missile. In response, according to the self-proclaimed Belarusian leader, Putin replied: "Under no circumstances."

Lukashenko also dismissed the notion that Donald Trump had "lost" in the latest round of talks.

He argued that no concrete agreements could have been reached, since only one side of the conflict was represented.

He said Trump’s role was that of a mediator seeking to learn Russia’s position, and he handled it perfectly.

In his view, only Vladimir Putin could have spoken about specifics but chose not to, preferring to "act diplomatically."

"But Trump surprised me. He played his role brilliantly, despite all expectations," Lukashenko added.

