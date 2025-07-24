Estonia makes Belarus sanctions indefinite: Lukashenko’s entry ban extended

The Estonian government on Thursday decided to make its sanctions against Belarus indefinite, extending the entry ban for key figures of the Belarusian regime.

As reported by ERR, according to Censor.NET, the indefinite travel ban applies to more than 250 individuals, including Belarus’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

The initiative was submitted by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who emphasized that the human rights situation in Belarus remains unchanged, and Minsk’s ongoing support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine further reinforces the need to maintain pressure.

"For nearly five years since the sanctions were imposed, there have been no positive changes in Belarus. We cannot turn a blind eye to the ongoing repression, which is why sanctions must remain in place without time limits," Tsahkna stated.

The current sanctions list includes 273 individuals, among them senior officials, judges, security officers, propagandists, and close associates of Lukashenko. Estonia, along with several other EU countries, does not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate head of state.

Estonia first introduced sanctions in 2020 following the mass protests triggered by the Belarusian presidential election. Previously, the restrictions were extended multiple times and had fixed terms.

