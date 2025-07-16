Lithuanian border guards shoot down UAV that flew in from Belarus. PHOTOS

Lithuanian border guards shot down a drone that flew in from Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

Border guards in the Šalčininkai district of Lithuania neutralized a small unmanned aerial vehicle that entered from Belarusian territory.

According to the border guards, such drones are used by smugglers.

On the night of July 16, officers at the Tribonis border post heard a sound characteristic of drones and spotted the UAV.

After deploying a drone interception device, the object began spinning at a considerable altitude, then flipped midair and crashed.

The object, equipped with a GPS device, was found about 4 km from the border near the village of Vilkoniai.

