No unusual actions or formed groups on border with Belarus recorded, - SBGS

The border with Belarus remains a threatening area for Ukraine, but no unusual actions have been recorded there.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko.

"The situation is extremely different from the border with Russia. We do not record any non-standard actions on the other side. But, of course, this should not be such a constant that there is no threat from Belarus," the spokesman said.

Demchenko emphasized that this direction is still a threat to Ukraine. And it will remain so until Belarus stops supporting Russia in waging war against our country.

"As of now, there is no group on the territory of Belarus that has been formed or was being formed and poses a threat to our country. At the same time, of course, intelligence units are monitoring the situation, and, in fact, our attention is now focused on the announced joint exercises," the spokesman added.

Earlier, during his speech at the Three Seas Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for attention to Russia's preparations for new aggression against other countries, including Poland. According to him, this summer Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus and will hide behind military exercises.