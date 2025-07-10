Drone similar to "Gerbera" crashed in Lithuania. It flew in from Belarus. PHOTO

On the morning of 10 July, an aerial vehicle similar to a homemade UAV arrived in Lithuania from Belarus on Thursday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Delfi.

"At 11.30 a.m., border guards of the Kena's outpost in Vilnius district, according to preliminary data, spotted an aerial vehicle resembling a homemade UAV. It fell down near the closed Šumskas checkpoint, one kilometre from the border with Belarus," said Giedrius Mishutis, a representative of the State Border Guard Service.

According to preliminary data, the UAV was made of plywood and foam. According to Mishutis, the SBGS has not recently recorded any cases of smuggling using drones, balloons or homemade aerial vehicles. The border guards informed the Lithuanian army about the incident.

According to Delfi, the downed drone is a Russian "Gerbera" unmanned aerial vehicle, which has been used in Russia's military operations against Ukraine for a year. This drone is a simplified and cheaper version of the Iranian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone, known in Russia as "Geran-2". "The Gerbera can perform a variety of tasks, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and distraction of air defence systems. It can also carry out strikes. Due to its low cost, the drone can be used as a decoy, which complicates the work of enemy air defences.

Read more: Lithuania to discuss suspension of military aid to Ukraine with Trump administration - Budrys



