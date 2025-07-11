Russia and Belarus plan to create their own AI model based on "traditional values"

In the "Union State," which includes only Belarus and Russia, plans are underway to develop their own artificial intelligence model based on "traditional values" that "will be understandable" to their people.

This was stated by the State Secretary of the "Union State," Serhii Glazyev, according to the propaganda agency BELTA, cited by Censor.NET.

"The task is to develop our own AI, founded on our traditional values, which can be trusted, relied upon, and provide objective information," he said.

According to him, Russian and Belarusian youth mostly use American and Chinese AI chatbots.

"However, recent deep testing of Western-style AI showed that one of the famous chatbots fell into racism, Nazism, and glorification of fascism (Glazyev likely refers to the story of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and spread antisemitic rhetoric — ed.). Therefore, we must be very cautious about what values are embedded within AI," Glazyev added.

