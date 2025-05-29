Ukraine deploys AI-powered "mother drone" for first time. VIDEO

Artificial intelligence-based drones are already operating on the battlefield. Ukraine’s defense cluster Brave1 has developed a new AI-driven technological solution that increases the effectiveness and precision of strikes on the enemy.

This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The "mother drone" delivers two strike FPV drones over a distance of up to 300 km. These drones are capable of autonomously detecting and striking targets—ranging from enemy aircraft to air defense systems and critical infrastructure.

If the distance is within 100 km, the drone returns for reuse.

The cost of a single mission is $10,000. By comparison, launching a missile costs 300 to 500 times more.

"And all of this—without GPS. The SmartPilot system relies on visual-inertial navigation, using cameras for orientation, while LIDAR further enhances accuracy. Artificial intelligence independently identifies and selects the target. We continue to develop Ukrainian innovations that are changing the rules of technological warfare," emphasized Minister Fedorov.

As a reminder, over the past two years, the Brave1 cluster has produced dozens of innovations that have influenced developments on the front line and strengthened Ukrainian defenders. Currently, the platform hosts over 3,600 solutions submitted by more than 1,500 developers. These include UAVs, EW systems, ground robotic platforms, cybersecurity tools, and other technologies.