AI-powered UAVs, interceptor drones, trench EW: Fedorov names top 9 Brave1 technologies. INFOGRAPHICS
Over two years, more than 3,600 developments from 1,500 developers have been registered on the Brave1 platform.
This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"In two years, dozens of developments have emerged within the Brave1 cluster that influenced the course of frontline events and strengthened our defenders. More than 3,600 developments from 1,500 developers are already registered on the platform, including UAVs, electronic warfare (EW), ground robotic systems, cybersecurity products, and other technologies," he noted.
In addition, the Minister shared 9 key technologies that have emerged in the Brave1 cluster:
1. UAVs
2. Interceptor drone
3. UAVs with AI guidance
4. Fiber optic drones
5. Relay drones
6. 6. Ground robotic systems
7. Artificial intelligence
8. Electronic warfare (EW) systems
9. Trench EW
