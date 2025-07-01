Lukashenko claims Kellogg promised to "work on" halting Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko stated that during talks with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. president’s special envoy on the war in Ukraine, he "conveyed to Washington" the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a potential ceasefire with Ukraine and an end to strikes on Russian territory.

His comments were reported by the Belarusian state agency BelTA, as cited by Censor.NET.

"It’s time to move on and start dealing with concrete matters. The talks also touched on Ukraine, among other things. There’s a lot of discussion these days about a ceasefire—at least in the air. Vladimir Putin and I discussed this issue earlier; it’s not the first time this has come up. Putin is right when he says: ‘Listen, we’re in favor, we’re not against it. We don’t want American, British, French, and German missiles hitting our cities,’" Lukashenko said.

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus also mentioned the "constant attacks by Ukrainian drones" on Russian territory.

However, according to Lukashenko, Putin has one clear condition — he is allegedly open to a ceasefire with Ukraine on the condition that strikes on Russian cities stop.

"I conveyed this position to the Americans. I said: what's wrong with that? We will work in this direction, he said (Kellogg - ed.)," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

"So go ahead and work on it. That would be a good first step toward ending this fratricidal war. But I don’t believe that they (the West) actually wants to stop this war," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that during the visit of U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg to Alexander Lukashenko on June 21, Belarus released 14 political prisoners, including opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski. He had spent over five years behind bars.