Kellogg on visit to Lukashenko: We discussed war between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg commented on his visit to Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Overall, great teamwork. Our delegation met with Belarusian leader Lukashenko and his team. John Koul led discussions on U.S.-Belarus bilateral relations, resulting in the release of 14 long-term political prisoners from six countries, including Japan and Poland.

I discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and how President Trump is making every effort to stop the war and end the killings. President Trump continues to strengthen peace through strength," Kellogg wrote on social media platform X.

See more: Belarus released opposition figure Tikhanovsky from prison amid Kellogg’s visit. PHOTOS

Earlier reports stated that during Kellogg’s visit to Alexander Lukashenko on June 21, Belarus released 14 political prisoners, including opposition figure Serhiy Tikhanovsky, who had spent over five years behind bars.