The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Pekov has responded to Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, who said that Russia was hampering peace talks.

He said this in a comment to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian Federation is grateful for the efforts made by Washington and members of the Trump team to facilitate negotiations on the "Ukrainian settlement".

"No one is delaying anything. We are interested in achieving the goals and objectives that we are trying to achieve in the course of the talks through political and diplomatic means," Peskov added.

As a reminder, the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the further dynamics of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine would depend on Kyiv's position and the effectiveness of the United States' mediation.

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded that Russia's claims that it is the US and Ukraine that are slowing down the peace talks, not Moscow, are groundless.

