The further dynamics of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine will depend on Kyiv's position and the effectiveness of the United States' mediation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the press secretary of the Kremlin leader Dmitry Peskov.

"In negotiations on Ukraine, we need to take into account the real state of affairs on the ground," Peskov added, as quoted by Russian state propaganda agencies.

According to him, Moscow expects that the date of the third round of talks with Ukraine will be determined in the near future.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has announced his readiness for a third round of talks with Ukraine to discuss the so-called "peace memorandum".

