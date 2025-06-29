"Putin is pathological liar who is trying to rewrite history": Foreign Ministry recalled how in 2004 Russia supported NATO’s expansion to east

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had previously publicly supported NATO's eastward expansion, while now he calls it the reason for aggression against Ukraine.

The diplomat wrote about this on the social network X.

"Russia's lies about NATO expansion as a 'reason" for aggression against Ukraine do not stand up to criticism. Especially if we compare it with Putin's own words from 2004. The Kremlin's archive exposes hypocrisy," Tykhyi wrote.

The foreign ministry spokesman recalled the 2004 visit to Moscow of then-NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, who was then received by Putin.

"On April 8, 2004, Putin welcomed the NATO Secretary General to Moscow, stating: "Each country has the right to choose the option it considers the most effective for ensuring its own security," the foreign ministry spokesman recalled, adding a quote from the Kremlin's website.

Tikhiy added that Putin also hoped that NATO expansion would "build confidence in Europe and around the world."

"Fast forward to today, and the same Putin is saying that Russia has been 'deceived' by NATO expansion, which is likely to pose a 'threat' to Russia. Putin is a pathological liar who is trying to rewrite history and justify his imperial war of aggression," the spokesman said.

In addition, Tychy noted that Russia's claims about NATO's alleged "promises" to Moscow in 1990 not to expand eastward have also been repeatedly refuted, including by then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

"The truth is crystal clear: NATO enlargement has never posed a real threat to Russia. It has only deprived Moscow of the ability to conquer sovereign European states. This is what Putin is really protesting against... Remember this the next time you hear Putin or anyone else say that NATO is "provoking" Russia to attack its neighbors," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

