NATO has clear understanding that it needs to focus on supporting Ukraine now - Nauseda

There is a clear understanding among NATO member states that it is now important to focus on supporting Ukraine, in particular "both on the battlefield and at a possible negotiation table."

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit, according to Censor.NET.

"What Russia is doing now is rather an imitation of a peace agreement and not very constructive behavior. They expect to seize and occupy even more territory in Ukraine, and then perhaps sit down at the negotiating table. This approach is not fair," Nausėda said.

The politician noted that Lithuania, along with its NATO allies, condemn this approach of Russia.

Nausėda also said that NATO allies are ready to provide Ukraine with the necessary military and financial assistance. And also to introduce additional sanctions against Russia "in the coming weeks".

"I am looking forward to the 18th package of sanctions, which I believe will be one of the most powerful," the Lithuanian leader said.

As a reminder, the NATO Summit is taking place in The Hague on June 24 and 25.

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of NATO countries agreed on a final declaration, according to which they pledge to invest 5% of their country's GDP annually for basic defense needs.