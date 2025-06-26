Trump vows Russia won’t attack NATO as long as he’s president - WP

US President Donald Trump has changed his rhetoric and strongly supported NATO during the summit in The Hague.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing European officials, Censor.NET informs.

"Inside the main session, Trump led off with positive words about defense spending, and vowed that Russia would never attack NATO so long as he was president," the material states.

Other leaders, in turn, praised Trump's efforts to increase European defence spending.

Journalists noted the change in the rhetoric of the US leader, who had previously threatened to leave allies unprotected.

"The love and the passion that they showed for their country was unbelievable. We’re here to help them," he said.

Read more: Russia is exhausted from war against Ukraine, so it is unlikely to be able to attack other countries now - Duda