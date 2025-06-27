Russia ready for new round of talks with Ukraine to discuss "memorandum" – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness for a third round of negotiations with Ukraine to discuss a so-called "peace memorandum."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media outlets that quoted him.

According to Putin, Ukraine and Russia are allegedly in "ongoing contact and coordinating the date for a new meeting."

"Russian and Ukrainian memorandums are directly opposed, but negotiations are held to find a path toward convergence. We are ready for the third round of talks with Ukraine — it’s a matter of agreeing on the time and place. The draft memorandums of Russia and Ukraine on settlement must become the subject of discussion during the third round," the Kremlin leader stated.

The Russian dictator also claimed that Russia is allegedly ready to hand over another 3,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin further stated that U.S. President Donald Trump "sincerely seeks a resolution to the conflict around Ukraine."

When asked about a potential meeting, he said he was "open to contact," but such meetings must be carefully prepared to "reach new levels of cooperation."

"The costs borne by Russia are calculated with the successful completion of the ‘special military operation (SMO)’ in mind. Russia wants to end SMO with a result that suits its interests," he cynically added.

